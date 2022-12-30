'Mother's Childhood Was Extremely Difficult': PM Modi In Blog About Mother Heeraben

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday, December 30. The PM has reached Ahmedabad. Heeraben Modi's last rites will be performed at a crematorium at sector 30 in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be joining the Prime Minister during the last rites where PM Modi's brother Sombhai Modi will also be present.

Following the news of her mother's death, Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter: "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that the trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, is the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

He further wrote: "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which I always remember, that work with intelligence, live life with purity."

मैं जब उनसे 100वें जन्मदिन पर मिला तो उन्होंने एक बात कही थी, जो हमेशा याद रहती है कि કામ કરો બુદ્ધિથી, જીવન જીવો શુદ્ધિથી यानि काम करो बुद्धि से और जीवन जियो शुद्धि से। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Blog by PM Modi on his mother's 99th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog post on his mother Heeraben Modi's 99th birthday. In the post, PM Modi described the difficulties his mother faced during her childhood. Comparing her circumstances from her childhood to when he wrote the blog, PM Modi wrote: "Perhaps, this is what the Almighty had destined for her. Mother also believes that this was God’s will. But losing her mother early in her childhood, the fact that she couldn’t even see her mother’s face continues to give her pain."

He shared the struggles she had faced during her childhood. In the blog, he wrote, "She was forced to grow beyond her age. She was the eldest child in her family and became the eldest daughter-in-law after marriage." Despite onerous responsibilities and everyday struggles, his mother had held the entire family together with calm and fortitude by taking care of the entire family and managing all the chores, wrote PM Modi in his blog "Mother".