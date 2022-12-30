Last Updated:

'Mother's Childhood Was Extremely Difficult': PM Modi In Blog About Mother Heeraben

Despite onerous responsibilities and everyday struggles, his mother had held the entire family together with calm and fortitude, wrote PM Modi in his blog.

Written By
Saumya joshi
Narendra Modi and HeeraBen

Image: ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday, December 30. The PM has reached Ahmedabad. Heeraben Modi's last rites will be performed at a crematorium at sector 30 in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be joining the Prime Minister during the last rites where PM Modi's brother Sombhai Modi will also be present. 

Following the news of her mother's death, Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter: "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that the trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, is the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

He further wrote: "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which I always remember, that work with intelligence, live life with purity."

Blog by PM Modi on his mother's 99th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog post on his mother Heeraben Modi's 99th birthday. In the post, PM Modi described the difficulties his mother faced during her childhood. Comparing her circumstances from her childhood to when he wrote the blog, PM Modi wrote: "Perhaps, this is what the Almighty had destined for her. Mother also believes that this was God’s will. But losing her mother early in her childhood, the fact that she couldn’t even see her mother’s face continues to give her pain."

READ | PM Modi reaches hospital in Ahmedabad as mother Hiraben passes away

He shared the struggles she had faced during her childhood. In the blog, he wrote, "She was forced to grow beyond her age. She was the eldest child in her family and became the eldest daughter-in-law after marriage." Despite onerous responsibilities and everyday struggles, his mother had held the entire family together with calm and fortitude by taking care of the entire family and managing all the chores, wrote PM Modi in his blog "Mother". 

READ | 'Symbol of a selfless Karmayogi': PM Modi pens note as mother Heeraben passes away
READ | 'Simple as she is extraordinary': What PM Modi had written for his mother Heeraben
READ | 'Deeply saddened': Tributes pour in for PM Modi's mother from across political spectrum
READ | 'Role model for all': Political leaders across country mourn PM Modi's mother's demise
First Published:
COMMENT