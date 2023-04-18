Motihari Hooch Tragedy: At Least 29 Died After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Bihar

The death toll in the Motihari hooch tragedy has now climbed to 29, confirmed Bihar police on Tuesday, adding that the deaths took place in Turkauliya, Harsiddhi, Sugauli, and Paharpur areas of the district. In the last 36 hours, Bihar's Motihari police officials have arrested a total of 76 liquor smugglers.

"Information was received on April 14, 2023, that some persons have died under suspicious circumstances in Harsiddhi, Sugauli, Paharpur, Turkauliya, and Raghunathpur police station areas under Motihari district. Local citizens said that these people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor. As soon as the information about this was received, the district administration conducted a door-to-door survey in the affected areas," Bihar Police mentioned in a statement on Sunday.

After the incident, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Champaran area; Bettiah, District Magistrate; and Superintendent of Police, Motihari, made a visit to the hospital and the people who were undergoing treatment. According to the officials, as many as 15 persons are being treated in Mothihari Sadar Hospital, whose condition is normal, and 14 persons are being treated in a private medical centre. Of these, the conditions of four patients are critical.

Police officials also conducted raids to seize illegal liquor and arrested the criminals involved. During the raid, officials seized a total of 736.5 litres of liquor and 66 litres of spirit. 6110 litres of paas (semi-finished liquor) was also destroyed, the official confirmed. "The concerned sub-divisional police will take action against the police officers who are negligent," the police statement said.

Hooch tragedy: Bihar CM announces ex gratia payments of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin

Bihar's CM announced ex gratia payments of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin after expressing grief over the deaths in the Hooch tragedy. "I am deeply pained at what happened in Motihari. I know that the majority of people who die in such incidents belong to the economically weaker sections... Despite our best attempts, hooch incidents are taking place in the state, and people are dying after consuming spurious liquor," Kumar told reporters.