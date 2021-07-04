Motivational Quotes To Remember Swami Vivekananda On His Death Anniversary

As the world remembers scholar and philosopher Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, and his work in introducing Indian philosophies to the West, these are some of his most iconic Swami Vivekananda quotes:

"The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature."

"Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is reached."

"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

“Take up one idea, make that one idea your life. Think of it, dream of it, Live on that idea let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.”

"Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world."

"The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.”

"Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true."

"Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way."

"We are responsible for what we are, and whatever we wish ourselves to be, we have the power to make ourselves. If what we are now has been the result of our own past actions, it certainly follows that whatever we wish to be in future can be produced by our present actions; so we have to know how to act."

"Purity, patience, and perseverance are the three essentials to success, and above all: love."

"Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in man"

"When an idea exclusively occupies the mind, it is transformed into an actual physical or mental state."

“Experience is the only teacher we have. we may talk and reason all our lives, but we shall not understand a word of truth.”

Swami Vivekananda death anniversary tweets

Swami Vivekananda quotes have been evergreen in the fields of education and philosophy in Eastern culture and the West. A number of users on Twitter have been posting about the Swami Vivekananda death anniversary - including accounts like MyGov Arunachal Pradesh, state spokesperson (BJP) Gaurav Goel, CM Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and more, commemorating Swami Vivekananda death anniversary.

Tributes to Swami Vivekananda, who gave a new identity to Indian culture, unity and integrity across the world, on his 118th death anniversary.#SwamiVivekananda pic.twitter.com/Bcc86ohuWO — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) July 4, 2021

Home Minister @AmitShah pays tributes to #SwamiVivekananda on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/LHoWry9EdQ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 4, 2021

The life, ideals and teachings of #SwamiVivekananda fascinated me right from my young days. I feel everyone should read about him to have peace and bring positive change in life.

Paying homage to the great son of Bharat Mata on his punnyatithi. @vkendra pic.twitter.com/J1xyYv8mpa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 4, 2021

(Image: ANI/PIXABAY)