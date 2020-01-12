MVD Officials Offer Lollipops To Traffic Rules Violators In J&K's Udhampur

Adopting an unusual way to spread awareness about traffic security in Jammu and Kashmir, officials of Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Udhampur district gave lollipops to traffic rules violators instead of issuing challans. Done as part of an awareness drive, on the first day of 31st National Road Safety Week, violaters were taken by surprise after they were stopped by the traffic police and given candy instead. Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Rachna Sharma said that this move would help initiate people to understand the safety and importance of wearing helmets while driving two-wheelers and seat belts in other vehicles.

Read: 267 died in road accidents in Kolkata in 2019: Traffic Police

"I don't think those who violate rules should be given roses or chocolates. People feel humiliated when they are offered lollipops. I hope people will take it positively and follow the rules."Questions raised on enforcement agencies if people do not wear helmets. We want people to realise that it is their responsibility," said Rachna Sharma.

Read: Bhubaneswar Traffic Police hold awareness program ahead of all women bike rally

Apart from lollipops, the people on the streets were also given placards to hold. The traffic rule violators were given placards that read "Traffic Rules Violator" and those who followed the rules were given placards that read, "Traffic Rules Follower". Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dr. Rohit Chadgal said, "We are making them understand, giving them lollipops so that they don't violate traffic rules now onward. Today we are not issuing traffic challans to anyone but their pictures are being taken by the media and they are being given lollipops.

Read: Students protest throws traffic out of gear in central Delhi

Traffic police hold all women bike rally

The Traffic Police of Bhubaneswar recently held an awareness program by conducting an all-women bike rally in the city. The main aim behind conducting the bike rally was to create alertness about wearing helmets while driving. The women officials stated that around 1 lakh people a year lose their lives due to road accidents, maximum due to not taking security measures such as wearing helmets or seatbelts.

Read: Traffic snarls in many parts of Delhi

(With Agency Inputs)