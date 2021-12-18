Motorist Drives Car With Constable Sitting On Bonnet In Nagpur

A police constable sat on the bonnet of a car in a bid to stop it from getting away after jumping a traffic signal here in Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The car had jumped a traffic signal at Morris College T-Point. On receiving information, the constable, Sagar Hiwrale, approached the car which was stopped at another signal at the Panchsheel square, an official said.

Even as Hiwrale was talking to the car driver, he sped up. Seeing that the motorist was getting away, the constable sat on its bonnet. The driver stopped the car after around 50 metres, he said.

The car driver, identified as Sagar Bhujade (45), told the constable that he was in a hurry to rush an ailing woman to a hospital.

Personnel of the Sitabuldi police station and traffic police also rushed to the spot. Police allowed the car driver to go after cross-checking his claim.

A case was registered against him for violation of the Motor Vehicle Act.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)