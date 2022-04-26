MoU signed between NHLML and RTDC for development of ropeways in Himachal

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The National Highways Logistic Management Limited (NHLML) and the Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation of Himachal Pradesh (RTDC) signed a memorandum for the development of ropeways as innovative transport solution in the state.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur here.

The chief minister said that initially possibilities will be explored to prepare a feasibility report of seven ropeway projects in Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Sirmour and Bilaspur districts at an estimated cost of Rs 2,264 crore.

The CM also apprised the Union Minister about the immediate need for maintenance of important stretches on Shimla-Mataur road, Pathankot-Chakki-Mandi road and Chakki-Mandi-Manali road.

He also urged for expediting notification of nine high priority roads a list of which has been submitted to the Ministry by the state government.

State Power Minister Sukh Ram also took up the issue of improper drainage system and inconvenience caused to the public on Paonta-Lal Dhang-Rajban-Shillai-Rohru road.

The Union minister assured of all possible assistance to the state.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (retd) V K Singh was also present in the meeting. PTI SKC SKC TIR TIR

