Mount Nyiragongo Volcano: Indian Forces Aid Goma Town Evacuation In Congo

Mount Nyiragongo volcano that overlooks the border city bubbled into a deadly eruption on May 22. The Indian forces led the rescue operations in Goma as part of United Nations missions. Actions by the Indian Army contingent in the face of imminent danger facilitated a smooth evacuation and protection of civilians and other UN personnel in Volcano-affected Goma Town.

As several laid in the dangerous path of the volcanic lava, the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo ordered an emergency evacuation, prompting thousands of residents to pack necessary belongings and leave the city overnight. Early Sunday, the hot molten volcanic outburst even reached the city.

The Indian Army has a significant presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of MONUSCO, a UN peacekeeping mission headquartered in the Eastern town of Goma and bordering Rwanda. The Indian Brigade headquarter in fact is located adjacent to the Goma airfield itself.

Indian Forces Rescue Other Countrymen

The Indian forces stationed at 5 units in Goma engaged in United Nations Peacekeeping Mission were lauded worldwide for responsibly carrying out the mission while maintaining calm and smoothness in the process of evacuation. About 70 per cent of residents and locals have been safely evacuated and have been stationed at bay from the eruption.

The Indian Brigade Headquarter has held their ground and in a calculated and calm manner, thinned out 70% of the strength of the camp and sent them to the Himba Company Operating Base (COB) for safety. A minimum strength continued to hold onto the Camp ensuring no threat to UN and National assets while providing security to an empty Aviation base as Aviation fuel are stored there. An Observation Point was also established giving real-time updates of the lava flow to the Brigade, enabling them to pass the correct information to the UN, hence creating a semblance of coherence and orderliness in the civilian evacuation.

Mount Nyiragongo, an active volcano that overlooks Goma town erupted in and spewed lava, gases and sediments at around 1830 hours on May 22, resulting in a panic within the civilian population due to unsubstantiated reports regarding the direction and potency of the lava flow. Currently, it is ascertained that the lava flow has considerably slowed down. Lava flow at this stage is unlikely to reach Goma town unless there is a fresh eruption through fissures. Intermittent earthquakes of very low intensity are being currently experienced.