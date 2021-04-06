'Move Ahead And Don't Overthink': WFEB President Rajita Bagga Shares Leadership Mantras

The World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB) is all set for the mega virtual event which is scheduled for April 7 on the occasion of World Health Day. Ahead of the event, Rajita Kulkarni Bagga, President of Sri Sri University and World Forum for Business in Ethics (WFEB), spoke about game-changing leadership mantras amid the time of a pandemic. Additionally, she also discussed the upcoming event which would see the participation of eminent leaders including World Health Organization (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Starting the session, Kulkarni described how the past year affected the physical, mental and emotional well being of the world. "We've been in complete isolation", she highlighted and said that the upcoming conference would serve as a "platform for the world to come together".

She said that the event, which is scheduled for April 7, also marks World Health Day and would bring together "unique perspectives". "We are going to have more than 27 sessions, parallelly on different topics. There are going to be more than 150 speakers, leaders, presidents, prime ministers, students, sports, artists in different fields". Additionally, she said it would also give a sense of solidarity to people amid the ongoing crisis. "I am particularly interested in listening to different perspectives on one platform," she reckoned.

Focus on mental health

WFEB President quoted Sri Sri Ravishankar as she said, "A weak mind cannot carry a strong body but a strong mind can carry a weak body". She said mental health is going to be the centre of the event and the conference would be held on the same lines. Additionally, the event would also look at the holistic part of health including treatments such as Ayurveda, Osteopathy amongst others.

"It is going to be a great learning experience for many who would listen to it for the first time," she added.

When asked about the extent of the impact of mental health on leadership, she said, "Well, I think it has a big impact. If we are cluttered in our minds, how can we think big, go ahead and how can we lead the team or how can we foster a sense of collaboration." Additionally, she also talked about the role that technology played over the past year. "This year is being called a year of extreme isolation on one side and extreme connection on the other. Technology has got integrated in a way we might not have imagined previously and it is here to stay," she said. She then said that it has major implications for education, the workplace and everything else. "How do you build the culture of a team, when everybody is distributed?" she said.

Leadership mantra

She finally laid out her leadership mantras on leading virtually in an era of a pandemic. "It is a whole new experience for all of us," she said. She then said that it was a Communication that particularly worked for her. Secondly, knowing that you don’t have all the answers is important, so Collaborate. The third mantra according to her is Courage.

"Take courageous decisions, move ahead and don't overthink"

Kulkarni then laid out her next mantra — Celebration. "Even small milestones need to be celebrated as it infuses a sense of cheer." Furthermore, she said Compassion is important as she said that she thinks it is time to show what more a person can be, other than being a professional. Lastly, she said that people need to be extremely agile and on the move to Change. "Agility has been critical all the time but it has become more critical at this time," she said.

(Image Credits: WFEBglobal/Facebook)