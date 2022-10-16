Movement Focussing On All-round Development Of Students On In J&K: Minister Subhas Sarkar

There is a movement going on in Jammu and Kashmir focussing not only on education but all-round development of the students, which has resulted in the Union Territory improving its rank from 17 to 8 in school education in the last five years, Union Minister Subhas Sarkar said on Sunday.

Sarkar was talking to the media after concluding his three-day visit to Kashmir as part of the third phase of the Central government's public outreach programme in the Union Territory. He expressed satisfaction with the overall development in the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is a movement going on in J-K which focuses not only on education but all-round development of the students, which is very heartening to see," The Union minister of state for education said.

Sarkar said funds received by J-K for education have gone up from Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 9,600 crore in the last two years, which is a matter of pride.

According to the National Achievements Survey, the rank of Jammu and Kashmir has improved from 17 to 8 in the last five years, which is very heartening to know, the minister said.

Sarkar said the Class 10 pass percentage in the UT has gone up by three percentage points. He added that an increase of 3.4 per cent in the pass percentage is nothing less than record-breaking.

The enrolment has gone up considerably in the last two years, he said and expressed satisfaction at the setting up of smart classrooms in the schools of UT.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP), the Union minister expressed happiness at the speed of progress to develop the infrastructure. He said 70,000 new enrolments had been recorded in Kashmir at the primary level in the recent past.

Sarkar said the national curriculum framework with reference to the NEP is very democratic in the country and suggestions are taken from all stakeholders including students and their parents for the improvement of the system.

In the context of higher education, the minister said, an inter-disciplinary approach has been introduced in UT which will help students to compete with their counterparts from other parts of the country.