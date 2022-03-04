MP: 13 Injured As Bus Turns Turtle Due To Pothole

Thirteen people were injured, four of them critically, after their bus overturned near Karthua bypass on National Highway 39 on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said.

Devsar police station inspector Kapoor Tripathi said initial investigations suggest the bus hit a pothole and turned turtle at the bypass, some 40 kilometres from here.

