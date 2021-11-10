MP: 19-year-old dies within 48 hours of taking COVID-19 vaccine; post-mortem conducted at AIIMS

Sehore, Nov 10 (PTI) A 19-year-old man died within 48 hours of being administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the local health administration, the necessary vaccine protocol had been followed, and the cause of death will be ascertained once the report of the post-mortem conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal arrives.

Shubham Parmar was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Bhanvra village on the afternoon of November 6, and had returned home after being monitored by the health team for half an hour, it was stated.

The next morning, Shubham started vomiting and was taken to a civil hospital in Ashta and was later referred to Sehore district hospital, where he died on Monday morning, the deceased man's family said.

The block medical officer of Ashta Dr Praveer Gupta said Shubham's health was monitored as per the post-vaccination protocol, and the cause of death will be probed.

A post-mortem was conducted by doctors at AIIMS in Bhopal and the exact reason for the death will be known once the report arrives, he said.

The deceased man's father Man Singh said that AIIMS doctors have informed that the report will be submitted in eight days to the concerned police station in the area. PTI COR ADU ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)