MP: 2 killed, 1 injured as auto-rickshaw collides with SUV in Singrauli

Singrauli, Nov 14 (PTI) Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured after their auto-rickshaw collided head-on with an SUV coming from the opposite direction in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night in Koylkhuth village under Mada police station area, about 30 km from the district headquarters, sub-divisional officer of police Rajeev Pathak said.

Two auto-rickshaw occupants, Ramesh Kumar Singh (34) and Shailesh Prasad Shah (36), were killed, while a 24-year-old man was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable, he said.

The victims were local residents, the official said.

A case was registered against the SUV driver, who fled from the spot, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

After the incident, angry locals staged a sit-in protest, demanding checks on the speed of vehicles passing through the area.

They ended the protest after police officials assured to keep a check speeding vehicles. PTI COR LAL GK GK

