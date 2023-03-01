MP: 2 Teachers Offer Namaz In Class After Allegedly Taking Students Out Of Class

Two teachers at the CM Rising School in Jahangirabad, Madhya Pradesh, were found offering Namaz in the classroom after allegedly escorting the students out.

Although there are no clear instructions from the government regarding such religious activities, but according to the general code of conduct no such work should be done on government buildings or government property, which promotes any particular religion.

School Principal KD Srivastava reportedly shrugging off the matter, said that he doesn’t have any knowledge about the matter and that any such activity has never come to his office.