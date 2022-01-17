MP: 3 dead after drinking spurious liquor; 2 police officials, 5 constables suspended

Bhind, Jan 17 (PTI) Three persons died after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Indurkhi village under Roun police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when siblings Manish Jatav (25) and Chotu Jatav (22), after working in an illegal liquor unit situated in Swatantra Nagar, consumed liquor from a bottle they had carried on the way back home, he said.

"Their condition deteriorated in some time, and Chotu died en route to Bhind district hospital and Manish succumbed during treatment. Later, another person identified as Chotu Singh (45). who also consumed the alleged spurious liquor died during treatment in Gwalior," he said.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan suspended Roun police station in charge Udaybhan Singh Yadav, City Kotwali police station in charge Rajkumar Sharma and five constables in connection with the incident.

Reacting to the police action, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Singh Saluja said though chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced that top officials of the district will be held responsible for a hooch tragedy, only low-level cops were suspended in the matter. PTI COR MAS BNM BNM BNM

