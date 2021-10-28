MP: 3 killed, three injured after ambulance rams into stationary truck on highway

Jabalpur, Oct 28 (PTI) Three persons were killed and three others injured when an ambulance rammed into a stationary truck on a national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 1 am on the national highway near Panagar, some 25 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Three occupants of the Janani Express van died on the spot and three others sustained injuries when the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck, Panagar police station in-charge R K Soni said.

The deceased have been identified as Dhannu Yadav (30), Punia Bai (21) and Chottu alias Shipailal Kol (22), he said.

The Janani Express van was taking a pregnant woman Rekha Bai, her family members and some people from Umaria district to a hospital in Jabalpur, he said.

The injured persons, including the pregnant woman, are admitted to the government medical college in Jabalpur, where their condition remains stable, he said.

The police have detained the truck driver who parked the vehicle on the national highway, the official said, adding that further investigations are underway. PTI COR MAS ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)