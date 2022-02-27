MP: 7-yr-old Boy Falls Into Open Borewell, Rescue Efforts On; 2nd Incident In 4 Days

A seven-year-old boy fell into an over 300-feet-deep uncovered borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Sunday, and efforts are on to rescue the child, a police official said.

This is the second such incident in the state in four days.

The latest incident took place in Barkheda village under Patera police station limits, about 45 km from Domah district headquarters.

The boy, Priyansh, fell into the borewell dug up by his father Dharmendra Athya, at their farm while playing at around 1 pm on Sunday, Patera police station in-charge Shyam Bihari Mishra said.

The child was stuck at a depth of 10-15 feet in the borewell, he said.



After being alerted, police officials reached the spot and started rescue operations.

A team of local administration and health department officials also left for the spot, he said.

On Thursday, a three-year-old boy fell into an over 200-feet deep borewell in Badarchhad village of Umaria district.

He was pulled out on Friday after efforts for more than 16 hours, but was declared dead by doctors, an official earlier said.