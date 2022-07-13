MP: Additional Collector Caught On Tape Calling Democracy 'biggest Mistake Of The Country'

The Additional Collector and Deputy District Election Officer of Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri in a viral video was seen mocking the idea of democracy on Tuesday.

Umesh Prakash Shukla, the Additional Collector in a viral video was seen defaming the idea of democracy by calling it the ‘biggest mistake of the country’.

An independent candidate reached out to the Additional Collector’s office demanding government ballot papers on Tuesday to which the Additional Collector Umesh Shukla said nothing can be done now.

He said, “Democracy is the country’s biggest mistake. What did we gain till now? There is no point to vote. What did you get by voting? Several corrupt leaders were born by voting.”

Notably, the government employees engaged in duty were given the right to vote through Electoral Duty Ballots (EDVs) on Monday. Due to the end of the ballot paper in the Tehsil office, many employees were deprived of voting.