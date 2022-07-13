Last Updated:

MP: Additional Collector Caught On Tape Calling Democracy 'biggest Mistake Of The Country'

Additional Director of Shivpuri Umesh Prakash Shukla on Tuesday was seen defaming the idea of Democracy. He said it is the biggest mistake of the country.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic


The Additional Collector and Deputy District Election Officer of Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri in a viral video was seen mocking the idea of democracy on Tuesday.

Umesh Prakash Shukla, the Additional Collector in a viral video was seen defaming the idea of democracy by calling it the ‘biggest mistake of the country’.

An independent candidate reached out to the Additional Collector’s office demanding government ballot papers on Tuesday to which the Additional Collector Umesh Shukla said nothing can be done now. 

He said, “Democracy is the country’s biggest mistake. What did we gain till now? There is no point to vote. What did you get by voting? Several corrupt leaders were born by voting.”

READ | MP: Thieves strike three ATM kiosks in Shivpuri; decamp with over Rs 42 lakh cash

Notably, the government employees engaged in duty were given the right to vote through Electoral Duty Ballots (EDVs) on Monday. Due to the end of the ballot paper in the Tehsil office, many employees were deprived of voting. 

READ | MP: 8-year-old girl raped, killed in Shivpuri by neighbour
READ | Rishikesh: Crackdown on illegal beach camps along Ganga banks begins in Shivpuri
READ | MP's first women's cricket academy to come up in Shivpuri
READ | MP: Panchayat dept employee caught accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe in Shivpuri
First Published:
COMMENT