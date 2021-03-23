MP Agriculture Minister Claims 'farmers To Sell Produce At MRP, Not MSP'; Scarce On Detail

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said that from now on the farmers in the country will sell their produce at Maximum Retail Price (MRP) rather than Minimum Support Price (MSP). He also added that the Madhya Pradesh Government on a single day bought 25 quintals of farm produce from farmers.

'Why shouldn't farmers get MRP'?: MP Agri Minister

"Agitating farmers are demanding MSP. Why should farmers not get MRP? PM Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister who decided to ensure MRP for farm produce. Farmers will from now on will sell their produce at MRP," Patel told ANI. READ | Rakesh Tikait demands COVID vaccine jab for protesting farmers; says 'will take 1st shot'

He said that this year in Madhya Pradesh the total remuneration of farmers has increased by Rs 16,000 crore and the subject of agriculture will also be taught in school education.

MP Agriculture Minister further talked about the alleged irregularities in Agriculture Extension Officer and Agriculture Development Officer recruitment exams and said that BJP has cleansed the politics.

"An inquiry has been ordered and the result of the recruitment exam will not be published until findings of the probe come in. We have cleansed politics. We cleansed the impure government for 15 months. Bharatiya Janata Party's lotus is for purity, development and prosperity," Patel said. READ | 'Need to make a Delhi in Bengaluru, Gherao City': Rakesh Tikait to farmers in Karnataka

Impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the impasse between the farm unions and the Centre continues despite holding more than 11 rounds of talks. However, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a panel to resolve the issue.

