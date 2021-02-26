MP Announces Bus Fares Revision From March 1, Bus Operators Demand 25 Per Cent Hike

Amid rising fuel prices, another shock was dealt to the common people in Madhya Pradesh as the state government on Thursday announced that bus fare will be revised from March 1 onwards. The announcement came ahead of bus operators’ proposed strike call scheduled from February 26 to 27. However, the operators postponed their protest after a video call meeting with the state Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput.

Citing the diesel prices in the state that is Rs 89.60 per litre, the bus operators are demanding up to a 25 per cent rise in the fare. The state government is yet to confirm the exact fare revision as a proposal for increased bus fare rates is pending with the Transport department for months now. The bus fare was last revised when the fuel price was at Rs 60 a litre.

Transport Minister Rajput has assured that the fare revision will be finalised after a mutual agreement among the bus operators and the travellers. He made an announcement after a meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. According to the sources, the Transport department could go around 10 to 25 per cent of fare revision. The protest has been called off in Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Indore, Sagar and other districts.

Mumbai Hikes Auto-rickshaw & Taxi Base Fare

On February 22, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), hiked fares of auto-rickshaws and taxis (kaali-peelis) by Rs 3 each. With the hike, the base fare of auto-rickshaws has increased from Rs 18 to Rs 21, while those of taxis have increased from Rs 22 to Rs 25.

RBI Governor On Petrol & Diesel Prices

On Thursday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted how high fuel prices not only impact cars and bike users but also manufacturing, transportation and other aspects as well. He aired his views on how diesel and petrol prices have an impact on the cost side. Das advised that the Centre and the states need to coordinate their efforts and reduce taxes.

