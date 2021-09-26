MP Anti-mafia Drive: Bungalow, Illegal Structures Of History-sheeter Demolished

A bungalow built at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore belonging to a history sheeter in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh was demolished on Sunday as part of the state government's anti-mafia drive, an official said.

A bungalow and some other illegal structures belonging to Tinkoo Sonkar, who is an accused in 62 cases connected to gambling and bootlegging, in Gupteshwar locality here were demolished, Gorakphur Area Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Awasthi said.

"The action against Sonkar has been taken under the state government's anti-mafia drive. He had constructed the house illegally on a 3,500 square feet plot owned by Habbilal Sonkar as per revenue records. The market cost of the land is around Rs. 1.22 crore and its construction cost around Rs 2 crore," she said.

A structure on a 1,000 square feet plot nearby, with a cumulative cost of Rs 30 lakh, from which Sonkar operated his gambling and illegal liquor trade was also brought down, the SDM said.

