MP Asks If Govt Proposes To Honour Veer Savarkar With Bharat Ratna, MoS Replies

As the Parliament convened for the tenth day of the Monsoon Session on Tuesday (August 1), a Member of Parliament (MP) from North Mumbai, Gopal Chinnaya Shetty, questioned whether the government was proposing to confer freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the nation.

"Whether the Government has taken any steps to honour Veer Savarkar, a frontline fighter and strong nationalist leader of the Indian Independence Movement, India's great revolutionary, historian, social reformer, thinker, and litterateur, with the award of Bharat Ratna," asked Shetty.

Enquiring further about the recommendation, he asked, "Whether the Government has received requests from public representatives in this regard; and if so, the details thereof and the progress made so far in this regard?"

Responding to the question, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said, "The Recommendations for the award of Bharat Ratna are received regularly from various quarters; however, no formal recommendation for this award is necessary. The decisions regarding the award of the Bharat Ratna are taken from time to time."

Born in 1883, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was an Indian politician, activist, and writer. Who is known to have developed the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva while imprisoned at Ratnagiri in 1922.