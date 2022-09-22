MP: Boat Capsizes In Sone River, All 24 Students On It Swim To Safety

More than 20 students swam to safety on Thursday after their boat capsized in Sone river in Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The incident took place at 10:30am in Chachai area, some eight kilometres from the district headquarters, Anuppur Sub Divisional Magistrate Kamlesh Puri told PTI.

"All 24 students in the boat jumped off it and managed to swim to safety. The cause of the boat capsize is being investigated. The students were on their way to their education facility when the incident took place," he said.

As per villagers, students from Bakeli, Pondi, Kodayali, Khada, Manpur and some other areas use the boat to reach a facility called the 'School of Excellence' on the other side of the river due to the lack of a bridge.

"The bridge is in the making for the last seven years," they claimed.

