MP Brothers Grow World's Heaviest Mango Variety 'Amrapuri' Weighing 4.5 Kg Each

Amid reports of growing the world's costliest in Madhya Pradesh, another report surfaced which claimed to grow the planet's heaviest mango which weighs around 4.5 kg. The record of growing the planet's heaviest mango. Two orchardist brothers-- Rameshwar and Jagdish-- residing in Madhya Pradesh's Rajpura village have been growing numerous varieties of mangoes which include the world's heaviest mango Amrapuri. The orchardist brothers from MP also claimed that they grow a variety of mango from Florida's Mexico called Sensation.

World's heaviest mango- Amrapuri, has its origin in Afghanistan

While speaking to ANI, the fruit-growers Rameshwar and Jagdish said that they own a huge patch of land that was passed onto them through hereditary by their father. They claimed that they have over 1,000 trees of mangoes in their orchard. Both of them claimed that the world's heaviest mango- Amrapuri is a popular variety from Afghanistan, is grown in their orchard. He added that the world's heaviest mango weighs around 4.5 kg each.

While narrating the interesting facts about Amrapuri, Rameshwar said that the mangoes from a single tree usually take different shapes. Also, they taste really good," added one of the brothers.

MP brothers also grow Sensational mango

Speaking about another variety of mango Sensation, brothers from MP said that the variety was first grown in Florida in 1921. "These Sensational mangoes cost nearly Rs 1,000 per kg in the Indian market," he added. When asked about planting such numbers of variety, Rameshwar said, "I have toured India and collected a large variety grown in India and abroad." Surprisingly, the growers of the world's heaviest mango claimed that he has some regular customers in Dubai too as he grows the mangoes organically.

"Our orchard includes a wide variety of mangoes from across the nation. Usually, we plant West Bengal's Malda, Himsagar, Gujarat's Kesar mango, Uttar Pradesh's Langra mango, Chaunsa mango from Bihar and Himachal Pradesh," said Rameshwar.

Some interesting facts about the origin of mango

The cultivation of mango is believed to have originated in South-Eastern Asia. Mango is being cultivated in southern Asia for nearly six thousand years now in which India ranks first among the world’s mango producing countries. It accounts for about 50 per cent of the world’s mango production. Among internationally traded tropical fruits, mango ranks only second to pineapple in quantity and value. India's mango exports were estimated at 45 thousand tonnes worth Rs Rs 1 billion in the financial year 2002-03. The biggest importer of mango is the United States (US) which imports an average of 1,85,000 metric tonnes annually (about 45 per cent of the total world import volume).

(With inputs from ANI)