MP civil supplies corporation official held for bribery

Jabalpur, May 23 (PTI) The district manager of MP State Civil Supplies Corporation (MPSCSC) was caught on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

A team of Lokayukta's special police establishment (SPE) of Jabalpur caught Sanjay Singh, district manager of MPSCSC posted in Katni, while accepting a bribe, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dileep Jharwade said.

"After receiving the bribe amount Singh handed over the cash to accountant Dheeraj Mishra. Cash was recovered from Mishra.The action was taken on a complaint received from a rice mill owner that Singh was demanding 3 per cent bribe to clear a bill of Rs 20 lakh related to rice milling," he said.

A case has been registered under Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM

