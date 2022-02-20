MP: Class 12 student commits suicide due to exam stress

Sehore, Feb 20 (PTI) A 17-year-old student of Class 12 allegedly committed suicide at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Sunday.

The boy hanged himself on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and it is suspected that he took the extreme step due to the pressure of his ongoing exams, but the exact reason would be known after an investigation, Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav said.

The boy was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his home in Subhash Nagar area under Sehore Kotwali police station limits, he said.

No suicide note was found in the room. The other family members were sleeping when he took the extreme step, the official said.

No further information could be collected from the family members as they were in a state of shock, he said. PTI COR ADU GK GK

