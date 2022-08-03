MP: Clerk Hospitalised After Drinking Poisonous Liquid During EOW Raids; Rs 80 Lakh Seized

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided the residence of Hero Keswani, a senior clerk in the medical education department and recovered cash worth Rs 80 lakh, property documents & gold, and silver from him, informed EOW Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Mishra. The raids were conducted as the agency probed complaints over the official's alleged disproportionate assets.

He is an upper division clerk with the state Medical Education Department. The raids began on the morning of August 3, when over 12 officials entered Keswani's residence. The clerk was hospitalised due to ill health after the raids began after he allegedly tried to consume a poisonous liquid. His condition is stable, said officials.

Keswani drank a poisonous liquid: Police

“Keswani consumed some phenyl-like substance. He was rushed to the state-run Hamidia Hospital. His condition is stable. The search is on and the value of the disproportionate assets will be known after the search is over,” SP said.

#WATCH | MP:Around Rs 80 Lakhs cash, property documents & gold-silver recovered from residence of Hero Keswani, sr clerk of Medical Education Dept in Bhopal. Economic Offences Wing conducted a raid at his residenc. He was hospitalised after his health deteriorated when raid began pic.twitter.com/FgK73jBMQx — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 3, 2022

School teacher owner of 20 colleges

In a separate incident from Madhya Pradesh, raids conducted by the EOW of Madhya Pradesh Police in March 2022, found a school teacher to be the owner of 20 colleges, informed an official. "Initial investigation after the raids in Gwalior and other places have shown that Parmar owns 20 colleges offering D.Ed and B.Ed courses in the Gwalior-Chambal division. The documents pertaining to these colleges are being probed," EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Chaturvedi said.

EOW recovers Rs 2.25 crore from IMC employee

Meanwhile, in another incident, in June, EOW raided an employee of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and recovered Rs 2.25 crore in a disproportionate assets case, informed an official.

Raids were conducted at three places of Mukesh Pandey (53) including his house and office. He is a Class 3 employee of the IMC and has worked in various capacities with the IMC. He was then posted as PA to Bhavya Mittal, an additional municipal commissioner. The documents unearthed documents showing alleged ownership of a two-storey house, a school and four land plots in the name of Pandey and his wife in the city.

(With agency inputs)