MP CM Announces Lockdown In 3 Cities, Says 'COVID Cannot Stop Without Public Cooperation'

As the country has been reporting a massive spike in its Coronavirus caseload in the last few months, many states have changed their COVID-19 norms or imposed lockdown. Now Madhya Pradesh government announced a lockdown in three of its major cities—Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. To curb the spread of COVID-19, lockdown has been imposed in these three cities from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday. All schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till March 31.

Announcing the lockdown, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Corona is growing in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur. Therefore, there will be a lockdown in these cities on Sunday i.e. from Saturday night's 10 am to 6 am Monday. COVID-19 cannot be stopped without public cooperation. Therefore, all of you are requested to wear a mask and follow social distancing and guidelines." READ | Mumbai's COVID surge continues with 2982 cases; BMC to test random people at crowded areas

MP fights Corona

With the hashtag #MPFightsCorona MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated to, "Safety is in caution. Only by following the guidelines we will be able to defeat COVID-19. Today we distributed masks among the citizens in Bhopal's New Market. By wearing a mask we not only protect ourselves but also provide a protective shield to society. COVID cases have for sure increased, but we will not let it become a crisis".

'Do not panic': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan further urged people not to panic and follow the guidelines seriously. "The most effective way of avoiding COVID-19 is to wear a mask in the right way and follow social distancing--the mask should cover the entire face, not under the nose or under the beard. Today I have come to create awareness in the new market and appeal to all the people to wear masks. I join my hands and appeal to everyone, please take COVID-19 seriously. For the citizen's safety, we have decided to impose a lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday. There is no need to panic, and be careful of the situation," he added.

COVID situation in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,308 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday. The state's total tally has now increased to 2,74,405, of which, 3,903 have succumbed to the deadly virus. As per the Union Health Ministry, on the 64th day of COVID-19 vaccination, 16.12 lakh people got vaccinated and more than 4.36 crore COVID vaccine doses stand administered overall, on Saturday.