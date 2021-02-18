MP CM Announces Rs 7 Lakh Ex-gratia Each For Victims Of Sidhi Bus Accident; Over 50 Dead

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met the families of the victims of the horrific bus accident that occurred in Sidhi district. Singh said that the Centre and state are extending an ex-gratia of Rs 7 lakh to the victims' kin, while he assured that a probe will be ordered into what caused the accident.

Taking to Twitter, Shivraj wrote, "I am meeting with the families of the victims of an unfortunate bus accident that occurred in Sidhi. These kind of incidents shake a person from inside. We cannot bring them back - those who have gone, but we will leave no stone unturned to support the families."

Atleast 51 bodies have been recovered by the rescue team at the time of publishing, while there are still more feared dead. There are only six people who survived the crash. A 21-year-old woman survivor recalled the accident and said "The driver immediately jumped out of the bus as the vehicle fell into the canal. The bus started sinking from the driver's side." Of the deceased, there are over 20 women and two children.

सीधी बस दुर्घटना मामले की जांच के निर्देश दिये गये हैं। फिर ऐसी दुर्घटना न हो, इसके लिए शॉर्ट टर्म और लॉन्ग टर्म प्लानिंग की जायेगी।



आज रोड डेवलपमेंट कॉरपोरेशन के एमडी और बाकी इंजीनियर देखकर तय करेंगे कि तात्कालिक रूप से इसे कैसे ठीक करना है और उसका काम प्रारंभ करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/OcSBG1bpRf — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 17, 2021

A manhunt has been launched to track the driver of the bus that met with the tragic incident. Meanwhile, referring to the probe ordered into the matter, CM Shivraj was quoted by ANI as saying that, "Short term and long term planning will be done to avoid such accidents. The MD of Road Development Corporation and engineers will decide how to fix the road immediately and start its work."

The Madhya Pradesh transport department has now declared that a special drive will be launched to check the "systematic operation of passenger buses" in the state. Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput said that, “Instructions were issued in the past to install speed governors in passenger buses. The officers should check whether they are installed during the drive," he added and pointed that, "Accidents also occur when passenger buses are overloaded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those who have been severely injured in the accident.

