MP CM Chouhan Announces Govt Job And Rs 1 Cr Aid To Family Of Martyr GC Varun Singh

Group Captain Varun Singh’s last rites will be held on Friday, Dec 17 in Bhopal as his mortal remains reached his residence on Thursday. As the brave soldier lost his life in a tragic crash, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced financial assistance to the kin of the martyred soldier.



Besides this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that a renowned institute will be renamed after him or a statue of the gallantry soldier-pilot will be installed in the state after consultation with the family. He stated, "After consulting with his family, a decision will be taken regarding renaming any institute or installing a statue of him. A government job and Rs 1 crore will also be given to the family."

Group Captain Varun Singh's mortal remains reached Bhopal on Thursday for last respects before his funeral on Friday, as he succumbed to injuries following the tragic IAF chopper crash on Wednesday.

Mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, who passed away yesterday, December 15, reach Bhopal Airport.



He was the lone survivor of December 8 #TamilNaduChopperCrash in which 13 people had died. pic.twitter.com/9e2sLOLxke — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

IAF officials and Madhya Pradesh ministers lay a wreath to pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh at Bhopal Airport. pic.twitter.com/hM86oHOIqJ — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

His mortal remains were carried to Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru, where IAF military officials paid tribute before arriving in Bhopal. At Bhopal Airport, IAF officials and Madhya Pradesh ministers placed wreaths in honour of Group Captain Varun Singh. After a week-long battle for his life, Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash died on Wednesday, December 15. On December 9, he was moved in critical but stable condition from the Military Hospital in Wellington to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

"I had all hopes that Varun would come out triumphant. We had planned to give him a rousing welcome. I don't have words to describe the pain and loss his death has caused. Varun was a very friendly and cheerful person. He had the zeal to do best in life and had a tremendous fighting spirit," Group Captain Varun Singh father's neighbour Lieutenant Colonel Ishan R (retired) said.

How did the IAF Chopper Crash happen?

CDS General Bipin Rawat was on his way to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, to address the student officers, along with his wife and the other Army personnel on December 8. The Mi-17 V5 aircraft carrying the personnel crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor, leaving 13 dead. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the tragic crash. Group captain Varun Singh had emerged as the sole survivor of the disastrous incident, however, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, December 16.

