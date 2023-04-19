MP CM Chouhan Directs Immediate Review Of Illegal Madrassas, Says 'bigotry Being Taught'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wednesday instructed a “review” of unlawful madrassas and educational facilities where “fanaticism” is promoted.

“Illegal madrassas, institutions in Madhya Pradesh; Where the lesson of bigotry is being taught, it will be reviewed. Bigotry and extremism will not be tolerated,” MP CM Chouhan tweeted following a meeting at his official residence to discuss the peace and order situation ahead of festivals in the state. Senior authorities including Home Minister Narottam Mishra were present.

मध्यप्रदेश में अवैध मदरसे, संस्थान; जहाँ कट्टरता का पाठ पढ़ाया जा रहा है, उसका रिव्यू किया जायेगा।



कट्टरता और अतिवाद बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जायेगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 19, 2023

Online gambling a 'new problem'

The Chief Minister, while interacting with the media, also flagged online gambling as a “new problem”.

“The present Gambling Act in Madhya Pradesh is of 1876, it does not have any provisions against online gambling. We have decided to enact the Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act, 2023, to replace the existing Act,” he told reporters.

Chouhan stated that the Madhya Pradesh Police has the ability to make the state the top one in terms of “peace and order.” He further remarked that those who behave like mafia gangs should be “destroyed”.

CM issues instructions to keep an eye on JMB & PFI: Mishra

Speaking about the meeting, Home Minister Narottam Mishra remarked, “Chief Minister Chouhan has issued severe instructions to the officials to keep a watch on organizations like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Popular Front of India besides those who spread rumours on social media regarding festivals.”

Notably, few JMB members were arrested earlier this year from Madhya Pradesh for alleged illegal activities.

Chouhan led BJP’s stern take on study material of Madrassas

It is pertinent to note that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government last year in December decided to scrutinise the study material of Madrassas in Madhya Pradesh.

“Objectionable religious content being taught to students at some madrassas has come to our knowledge. To prevent any untoward incident in future, the district collectors will be directed to get the study material of madrassas scrutinized by the education department of the concerned districts,” Narottam Mishra remarked.