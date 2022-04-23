MP CM Chouhan Meets PM Modi; Discusses Investors Summit, Mahakal Temple Project

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed the development progress in the state amid reports of Khargone violence. Madhya Pradesh CM briefed PM Modi about various development projects and further requested him to inaugurate some projects completed in Mahakal temple.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I met PM Modi today and informed him about various development work progress in MP. He provided us the necessary guidance to further work for the development of the state."

Sharing details of the meeting, PM Modi tweeted, "Met MP CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji, who discussed the good governance initiatives of the MP Government and how their transformative schemes are bringing a positive change in people’s lives."

Met MP CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji, who discussed the good governance initiatives of the MP Government and how their transformative schemes are bringing a positive change in people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/o1q4WfRXTQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2022

While providing details of the Investors Summit, the Chief Minister said that the summit will be held in Madhya Pradesh on January 7 & 8, 2023. Also, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held on January 9, 2023, in Indore.

MP CM Chouhan reviews preparation for Investors Summit 2022

In early March, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed to invite leading corporate business houses and leading companies of different sectors to make the Investors Summit 2022 successful, which is scheduled to be held in November this year. Chouhan, along with ministers and senior officials, reviewed the preparations for the proposed meeting.

According to an official, as reported by PTI, the Chief Minister directed to invite prestigious corporate business houses and leading firms in the area of pharma and medical devices, textile and garment manufacturing, agri and food processing, bio-technology, start-ups, engineering automobile and electric vehicles, logistics and warehousing, to establish their units in Madhya Pradesh. The Summit will be held in Indore in November, the official told PTI.

Stating that the investors' meeting that was held earlier has resulted in the enhancement of investment and generation of employment in the state, Chouhan said that the government has planned to stage roadshows in major cities like Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad between April and July. Also, the ambassadors of the different countries will also be invited to the investor's summit, he said.

(Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)