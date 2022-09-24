MP CM Chouhan Publicly Suspends DSO Over Negligence In Ujjwala Scheme; 'Won't Tolerate...'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan publicly pulled up a government official during his public rally in Dindori on September 23. While addressing a public service campaign program, CM Shivraj called DSO Tikaram Ahirwar on the stage and questioned him over failing to provide adequate Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme cards to the villagers. As the official tried to explain, the MP Chief Minister appeared to be unsatisfied with his answer and suspended him for negligence in making cards.

After this incident, the video has gone viral on social media. The conversation between MP CM and DSO Ahirwar went like this--

CM Shivraj- Why were Ujjwala cards not made?

DSO Tikaram Ahirwar- It's being made Sir, every week we are putting camps

CM Shivraj- Who is supposed to make the cards, you or the Gas Agency people?

DSO Tikaram Ahirwar- Gas Agency is supposed to do the KYC

CM Shivraj- If the Gas Agency is the one responsible for making cards, then what's your role? Last time, the 70,000 cards were approved in the month of January and now it's September. Why weren’t you able to?

DSO Tikaram Ahirwar- We will do it soon

CM Shivraj- Go, you are suspended now

As soon as CM Chouhan suspended the official, the crowd started cheering and hooting. CM Shivraj further told the public, "The government is yours, the chief minister is yours. I am getting the public service camps organised in the whole of Madhya Pradesh so that everyone can get the benefit of the scheme in their village itself. I never intend to say anything unnecessarily to the employees and officers, but if there is a mess then it will not be tolerated."

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Suspends Cop

On September 19, Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the suspension of a senior police officer in the state after an audio clip surfaced on social media in which the latter was heard abusing polytechnic students. Earlier, Chouhan directed the transfer of Jhabua Superintendent of Police Arvind Tiwari after the CM came to know that the police officer had used abusive words against students.

Tiwari was then transferred as Assistant Inspector General at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal. After the police officer's voice in the audio clip was verified, the CM ordered his suspension. "It was verified that the voice in the audio clip was of the then Jhabua SP. I can't tolerate anyone using such abusive words against children. I have decided to suspend him,” the CM said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: In the meeting held today in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the CS and DGP to remove Jhabua SP with immediate effect.



