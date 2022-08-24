MP: CM Chouhan Takes Stock Of Flood Situation In Vidisha, Surveys Affected Areas On Boat

With heavy rainfall lashing parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took stock of the flood situation in affected areas of the state including Vidisha. Apart from reviewing the situation on a boat, the Chief Minister also conducted an aerial survey of the rain-affected districts in the state.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, CM Chouhan was seen taking a boat tour of the rain-affected districts to review the situation caused due to heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday had also overseen the situation and relief efforts. The leader toured the flood-affected areas of Ganjbasoda, Vidisha and made arrangements for the rescue of the stranded citizens.

He also took an aerial tour of the flood-affected areas in the state and assured the citizens to not panic. Tweeting about it, he wrote, "Took stock of the situation by taking an aerial tour of the flood-affected areas in the state. Citizens need not worry, we are all together in this hour of challenge. Me and 'Team MP' will leave no stone unturned in the relief and rescue work."

CM holds meeting to review flood situation in state

CM Chouhan on Tuesday held an emergency meeting with senior officials and Cabinet ministers to review the flood situation in the state after incessant rainfall lashed Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours. People living in the state and affected areas have been largely impacted by the heavy downpour.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), around 2,300 people have been shifted to safer places and the rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF and the respective district police teams were continuing in several parts of the state.