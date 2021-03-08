MP CM Holds 'Chai Par Charcha' With Women Sanitation Workers In Bhopal On Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday interacted with women sanitation workers at the Nehru Nagar intersection. The Chief Minister had 'Chai Par Charcha' with the workers and also took to sweeping the streets with them for a short while. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was accompanied by women security personnel and a female driver.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, "My 'Safai Karamchari' sisters have left their kids at home in the morning and are working to keep our streets clean. I am glad I started the day with them."

CM Chouhan holds 'Chai Par Charcha'

Speaking about his interaction with the female sanitation workers, the CM said that when he asked them about their needs, the first thing they all said was "respect". The biggest wish of women is to be treated respectfully," he added. Stating that the BJP government is constantly working to protect the honour of women, Chouhan said that the daughters of the state are getting the benefit of Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "There is a provision for reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Bodies. The percentage of women in government jobs is also increasing continuously."

PM Modi extends Women's Day greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day and said that India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the country. Taking to his official handle, the Prime Minister wrote:

Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

Besides PM Modi, many leaders including President Ramnath Kovind, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and many others also extended their Women's Day wishes via Twitter.

