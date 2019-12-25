MP CM Kamal Nath Leads Anti-CAA Rally In Bhopal, Says, The Law 'violates Constitution'

Slamming the BJP-led Centre over Citizenship Amendment Act, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that CAA violates the Constitution and people are waking up to BJP's attempt to divert public attention from pressing economic issues. The MP Congress carried out an anti-CAA march in capital Bhopal. Nath, who has vowed to oppose the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in MP, addressed a press conference after the march.

'CAA violates Constitution'

"We undertook a peaceful procession to raise the issue among citizens about how the Indian Constitution is being played with. We are known throughout the world for our Constitution, our culture, our inclusive nature, and that culture-inspired Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar to give this Constitution. I have not, in my 40-year career, seen a law that violates our Constitution so much."

READ | Rajghat Protest: Kamal Nath, Gehlot Say Will Not Implement CAA In MP, Rajasthan

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ जी शांति यात्रा का नेतृत्व करते हुये :



भोपाल की सड़कों पर उमड़ा ये जनसैलाब बता रहा है कि जनता सीएए और एनआरसी नहीं बल्कि रोज़गार और आर्थिक मंदी से मुक्ति चाहती है।



मोदी जी,

जनता का ये संदेश सुन लो,

नहीं बंटेगा मध्यप्रदेश सुन लो..! pic.twitter.com/8BWTAmn7ew — MP Congress (@INCMP) December 25, 2019

भोपाल के रंगमहल चौराहे पर जुटते देशभक्त:



प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष एवं मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ जी के नेतृत्व में “संविधान बचाओ न्‍याय शांति यात्रा” जल्द ही शुरू होने जा रही है।



संविधान बचाने के लिये तिरंगे और गांधी टोपी के साथ भारी संख्या में लोग जुटते हुये।



आप सभी सादर आमंत्रित है। pic.twitter.com/voPEcZbU0M — MP Congress (@INCMP) December 25, 2019

READ | 'PM Modi Lied About Detention Camps' Says Congress' Sachin Sawant

'PM, HM saying different things'

Kamal Nath also pointed out that on the NRC, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were making contrarian remarks. "Today, the question is not about what the Prime Minister and Home Minister are saying. They are saying different things. Question is not about what is included in the act, it's about what is not included. This is not about its use but of its misuse... The issue concerns not just political parties but also citizens."

READ | Contradiction In Remarks Of Modi And Shah On NRC, Says Congress

'BJP diverting public attention'

Kamal Nath also tried to corner the government over the precarious economic situation prevailing in the country. "There are no jobs, there is no investment, farmers are screaming for help to fetch better prices for their produce, but there is no debate over this in Parliament." Nath also alleged that the BJP has been trying to divert public attention from such pressing issues, a fact that now lay exposed.

"Madhya Pradesh is at the heart of India. From this heart, we want to deliver this message to the people of how this BJP government is endangering the future of our coming generation," CM Kamal Nath said.

READ | BSP Supremo Mayawati Demands Probe Into Deaths During UP's Violent Anti-CAA Agitation