MP CM Pays Tribute To Naik Jitendra Kumar Killed In Helicopter Crash Carrying CDS Rawat

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, paid tribute to Naik Jitendra Kumar, a "son of the soil" who perished in the IAF crash near Coonoor with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 11 others. Naik Jitendra Kumar was born in the MP district of Sehore. “Tribute to Jitendra Kumar ji, son of the soil of Madhya Pradesh. Son of Sehore also lost his life while discharging his duty in the heart-wrenching helicopter tragedy that took away CDS Bipin Rawat ji. May God grant peace to the departed soul,” Chouhan said in a tweet.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to Naik Jitendra Kumar

One of Rawat's Personal Security Officers, Naik Jitendra Kumar, was said to be from Dhamanda village in Sehore district, according to an official. Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other passengers on board an Indian Air Force chopper died in a crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. The black box from the IAF helicopter crash site has finally been discovered by Air Force personnel. On Thursday, officials widened the search radius in order to find the box. The black box, which is currently being evaluated, can give information on the helicopter's final flight circumstances as well as other details. The flight data recorder, despite its name, is a bright orange-coloured device that records all of the critical flight facts and can provide detailed information on what happened to the plane before it crashed.

India has lost a hero.



My heartfelt condolences on the untimely tragic demise of the first Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces General Bipin Singh Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Singh.



Mrs. Rawat was the daughter of Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/qLn7asAIC2 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 8, 2021

General Rawat was a brave soldier and highly decorated officer who served his motherland till last breath. As an expert of counter-insurgency operations and high altitude warfare, he set a new benchmark of service to the nation, which led him to become the first CDS of India. pic.twitter.com/ufJIBIXrLk — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 8, 2021

Captain Varun Singh: Sole survivor of the IAF helicopter crash

In both houses of Parliament today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered his statement about the unfortunate events of the IAF helicopter crash. At 11 a.m., he addressed the Lok Sabha, which will then be followed by his briefing session at the Rajya Sabha. Soldiers paid their respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 other defence officials whose bodies were laid to rest at the Military Hospital in Wellington. At the hospital grounds, combat heroes were also laid to rest with full military honours.

According to his family, IAF Group Captain Varun Singh is in critical condition after the ill-fated chopper crash that killed 13 defence officials, including CDS General Bipin Rawat. Captain Varun Singh was taken to the ICU after being operated on last night, and physicians have stated that the next 48 hours are critical. On Wednesday, a helicopter carrying Indian Air Force Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The collision claimed the lives of 13 of the 14 persons on board. The Indian Air Force has issued a directive to investigate the reason for the chopper crash.

Inputs: PTI

(IMAGE: ANI / Republic)