MP CM Shivaj Singh Chauhan And Kailash Vijayvargiya Croon 'Yeh Dosti...'; Netizens Divided

It was only a week back that India celebrated Friendship Day, and its spirit seems to be continuing. Friendship was the theme at an event in Bhopal, where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya showcased the strong bond they shared by crooning to the iconic song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge.

Leaders attend ''Bhutta party'

The celebratory visuals unfolded in the premises of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly during a 'Bhutta party' attended by the leaders.

In videos posted by Chauhan and Vijayvargiya, one could see the duo singing the song from iconic Indian film Sholay on a microphone. With their colleagues and party workers alongside, the two held their hands up in the air, while exchanging delighted glances at each other as they rendered the song.

The original song was picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra and Chief Minister Chauhan tagged the veteran actors in his social media post.

Chauhan and Vijayvargiya had taken the initial steps in Madhya Pradesh politics together before the former became the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for four terms and the latter rose to positions including being a Member of Legislative Assembly, Mayor, and a Cabinet minister in the state.

Vijaywargiya recalled how they used to sing this song during their Yuva Morcha days and those memories had freshened up again.

Their posts, however, received mixed reactions. One section was inspired by their musical talent, calling it 'inspiring' and 'bahut khoob' (very beautiful) while hailing their friendship, calling them 'Jodi No 1.' (best friends)

Keep us motivating and inspiring.,. thanks a lot @KailashOnline bhaiya for Superb song..... Baba Mahakal bless you all the happiness and prosperity — H K Mishra (@wordsofhindu) August 11, 2021

जोड़ी है नम्बर 1 — Sunil kumar Saini (@Sunilku22465504) August 11, 2021

The other section took potshots at them for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

मास्क, 2 गज की दूरी, ??? — कुनाल भटनागर (@Kunal_Alwar) August 11, 2021

2 gaz ki doori aur mask hai zaroori. !!!!!

Aam admi ke liye

Challan hoo jayega

Per Raj neta se to CORONA MAMA bhi darta — Abdul Sameer (@AbdulSa08373167) August 11, 2021

Dharmendra's Friendship Day wish

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge is among the most popular songs celebrating friendship and the characters from Sholay Jai and Veeru are considered the ideal representation of what friendship is.

On Friendship Day on August 1, veteran actor Dharmendra had used the same song to convey his greetings for the occasion. Sharing a still from the Ramesh Sippy directorial of his and Amitabh Bachchan's characters, the former riding the motorcycle and the latter sitting on the sidecar, he had wished his fans.