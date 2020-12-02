MP CM Shivraj Accused Of Plagiarising Poem He Claimed His Wife Wrote; Congress Latches On

A Madhya Pradesh-based writer and branding expert on Tuesday accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of 'plagiarising' a poem written by her as one written by his wife Sadhna Singh after the death of his father-in-law Ghanshyam Das Masani. After Chouhan's father-in-law - Ghanshyam Das Masani - died on November 18 at the age of 88, he shared a few lines of a poem titled "Bauji" (father) on his Twitter handle on November 22 and said it was written by his wife.

पिता और पुत्री का रिश्ता दुनिया में सबसे अनमोल रिश्ता होता है। यह ऐसा रिश्ता है, जिसमें कोई शर्त नहीं होती, यह बिल्कुल निस्वार्थ होता है।



पुत्री, पिता के सबसे करीब और पिता का अभिमान भी होती है। एक बेटी को सबसे ज्यादा प्यार और गर्व अपने पिता पर होता है। pic.twitter.com/AH1nd53eLz — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 22, 2020

'The poem is written by me...'

Bhumika Birthare on Tuesday took to Twitter to claim that the poem is written by her. "The poem is written by me... not by ur beloved wife," she wrote and tagged several Politicians and media outlets including Republic Bharat.

In another tweet, she wrote, "Kindly give the credit to me sir. The poem is written by me and its title is “Daddy “..not baauji. Don’t do injustice to my feelings for my father"

"I am like your niece, what will you get by stealing my poem. This poem was written by me. Hope you will not violate my rights as `Mama' is known for protecting the rights," she said in another tweet in Hindi tagging the Chief Minister. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is popularly known as 'Mama-ji'.

Congress hits out at Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Slamming the Chief Minister, senior Congress leader Arun Yadav said, "The BJP is an expert in changing names. Earlier, they used to change the name of the schemes introduced by the Congress regime, but now Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is showing off a poem written by somebody else as that of his wife's." Meanwhile, Shivraj nor the BJP has commented on the matter yet.

