MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Connects With Tribal People At Khargone; Dances With Them

As the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh edges closer, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Khargone district on Monday. This visit comes under the CM's initiative of the Jan Darshan Yatra. During his visit, he organised a public program and was also seen dancing with the tribal natives of Shivana.

This visit of CM Chouhan is being conducted under the Jan Darshan Yatra plan. With the by-elections in three Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh approaching, CM Chouhan had come up with a plan to visit the concerned villages and constituencies. In his visit to the Khandwa district, he will be involved in a 40 km roadshow. CM Chouhan will also participate in the inauguration program of the Anganwadi Centres and Nutrition Vatika.

CM Chouhan couldn't resist himself; resorts to dancing

CM Chouhan, who is also popularly known as 'mama' in his state, broke into a dance with locals during his Jan Darshan Yatra in Khargone. On Monday, he reached the program of the tribal community in Khargone. Seeing the traditional dance of the tribals, CM Chouhan could not stop himself and danced fiercely along with the crowd of people who were gathered there.

Shivraj Chouhan attends birthday; learns some dance moves

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had reached Khargone on Monday. But when he reached Shivna village of the district, a group of tribal girls were dancing. These people were celebrating the birthdays of their friends, Kritik and Kanak. But after finding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in their midst, the girls insisted he ate the cake.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan then went on to feed cakes to the girls. The girls, dressed up as men of their community, danced with him. These girls also taught some dance steps to Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Jan Darshan Yatra

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's initiative of Jan Darshan Yatra commenced on September 12. This was meant to help the CM directly communicate with the people of the state and get first-hand knowledge of the implementation of various welfare schemes in the districts, including the poll-bound constituencies.

आज खरगोन में जनदर्शन यात्रा के दौरान मारूगढ़ के माता मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना कर मैया से सबके मंगल और कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना की। pic.twitter.com/Ylg1qlTA0d — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 27, 2021

Image Credits - Twitter - (BJP Madhya Pradesh)