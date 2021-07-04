MP CM Shivraj Chouhan 'did Not Sleep For Seven Nights During Oxygen Crisis'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan revealed on Saturday, July 3, that he did not sleep for seven nights during the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic when the state was hit by a severe oxygen shortage. I have no problem in revealing today that during the state's oxygen crisis, I did not sleep a wink for seven nights, he remarked during an event.

We worked hard to make oxygen available: MP CM

"News came that such-and-such hospital will run out of oxygen in 30 minutes. We worked hard to make oxygen available. I used to talk to the driver of the oxygen tanker to find out where he had reached," Chouhan said.

To fight off the possibility of a third wave, the state administration was beefing up health facilities and attempting to end the vaccination shortfall, he added, emphasizing that the pandemic was far from over. He estimated that 80,000 people are tested every day in the state. Chouhan further stated that officials should maintain a close eye on those travelling to and from Maharashtra, where a huge number of cases have been detected.

COVID-19 situation in MP

According to a senior official, the Madhya Pradesh government issued an order on Friday, July 2, to relax the night curfew restrictions in the state's urban areas by an hour. The night curfew, which was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been reduced to 11 pm to 6 am, according to the state's additional chief secretary (home), Dr Rajesh Rajora. According to him, the revised order will take effect immediately in all of the state's urban districts.

According to an official, Madhya Pradesh registered 43 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 7,89,887 and the death toll to 8,989, bringing the total number of cases to 7,89,887 and the death toll to 8,989, respectively. In the previous 24 hours, 54 people have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovered in MP to 7,80,384, leaving the state with 514 ongoing cases, including 106 and 104 in Bhopal and Indore, respectively.

Picture Credit: PTI