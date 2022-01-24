Shivraj Singh Chouhan, The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and member of the Bhartiya Janata Party recently gave a glimpse of himself enjoying folk music with some of the local folk music artists residing in a town in Madhya Pradesh.

The moment his video clip surfaced on social media, his followers were thrilled to see him engage with the local artists and expressed their delight in the comments section. Some also appreciated him for encouraging and promoting local folk music artists and their culture.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan enjoys folk music with local artists of Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the CM of Madhya Pradesh, recently took to his official Koo handle and posted an interesting video clip of himself in which he was seen sitting with some of the local artists of the Tulsipur village in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The video also depicted how he was not only enjoying the folk music with the artists but was also playing an instrument with several people gathered around him. In the caption, he praised folk music and even mentioned how it was a wonderful communication medium to share positive energy. He further stated how positive energy was inherent in our culture, traditions, and folk music and revealed how much he enjoyed traditional music with his sister in Tulsipur village situated in Sagar.

The caption read, "लोक संगीत का गुंजन अद्भुत, बहनों का सानिध्य अद्भुत! भावनाओं का उद्गार अप्रतिम, सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का संचार अद्भुत! हमारी संस्कृति, परंपराओं और लोक संगीत में अतुलनीय सकारात्मक ऊर्जा निहित है। आज सागर के ग्राम बसा तुलसीपार में अपनी बहनों के साथ परंपरागत संगीत का आनंद लिया।" (sic) (Wonderful hum of folk music, Wonderful association with sisters! The expression of feelings is amazing, Wonderful communication of positive energy! Incomparable positive energy is inherent in our culture, traditions and folk music. Today enjoyed traditional music with my sisters in Tulsipar, a village in Sagar.)

Many of the followers took to his official Koo handle and revealed how much they loved his video while others praised him for supporting folk music and culture. Take a look at some of the reactions to Shivraj Singh Chouhan's latest video clip on the Koo app.

Image: PTI/Koo/@chouhanshivraj