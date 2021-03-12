MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces war Memorial for Over 30,000 Martyrs In State

As India is about to enter its 75th year of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' on Friday to commemorate the occasion. PM Modi reached Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and bowed down to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). PM Modi also flagged off a padayatra (foot march) from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat to re-create the famous Dandi march carried out by Mahatma Gandhi.

To mark 75 years of Independence in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the establishment of a war memorial for over 30,000 martyrs in the State. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that many great leaders were excluded from the history of India's freedom struggle.

'Have seen the cell where Veer Savarkar was kept'

Talking about revolutionary leaders who were excluded from History, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I have seen the cell of the Cellular Jail where revolutionaries like our independent Veer Savarkar were kept. I ask children to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands' cellular jail once. I decided today that once a year some identified children will also be taken to the pilgrimage site of the martyrs of Andaman and Nicobar."

Remembering the martyrs during the Amrut Mahotsav, CM Chouhan also said that it was due to the blood of revolutionaries our country got its freedom. Today, first of all, bow to the feet of Mother India and take a pledge that we will not let the country bow down nor let it divide it as long as we are alive.

'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

On the occasion of Amrut Mahotsav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too talked about the war memorials for martyrs. He assured that all the major dates of the freedom movement to commemorate all the martyrs of the independence of the country will be updated at each martyr's memorial. People will organize programs, we will honor our martyrs there.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people of the state to embark on a 25-year action plan to fulfill the vision of One India, Best India in the year 2047 while doing their duties honestly in their field of work.