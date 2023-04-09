MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Action Against Objectionable Web Series, 'will Be Banned'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the state government will take steps to ban "objectionable web series." He was speaking at a function of religious preacher Devkinandan Thakur here.

Thakur talked about the need for banning objectionable web series as the young generation is being alienated from culture due to such content, he said.

“The state government will take necessary steps in this direction,” Chouhan said, adding that Madhya Pradesh is a land of religious and spiritual importance.

Thakur has been vocal against shows/series on OTT platforms, contending that they affect social relations adversely.