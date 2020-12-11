MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Emergency Meeting To Crackdown On State's Drug Mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday called an emergency meeting to curb narcotics' prevalence in the state. Sources informed Republic Media Network that the meeting has been called to put a stop to drug mafia in the state.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls emergency meeting

Sources revealed that the emergency meeting will be attended by Chief Secretary, DGP, ADS Home, ADG Intelligence, District Collectors of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Chindwada, Datiya, Mandsaur, Ratlam Satna. In this meeting, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to issue strict directions for a crackdown on the drug nexus in the state. Sources also informed that instructions for setting up a special team or a campaign to stop the trend of drug addiction amongst the youth can also be discussed in the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh: Drugs worth Rs 6 crore seized

Earlier in October, drugs worths Rs 6 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh and 7 people were arrested for allegedly smuggling 117 kg of hashish (hash) in the international market, from Nepal. As per the information released by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the contraband was being taken to Tamil Nadu when it was seized in Narsinghpur district of MP by DRI officials. DRI's release said that the drug consignment was brought to India from Nepal and was being taken to Tamil Nadu via Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

