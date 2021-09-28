MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says State Has Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Numbers

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that Madhya Pradesh has become the state with the highest number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Madhya Pradesh, 6.11 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination had been delivered as of September 26. The CM noted that the first dose has been given to 86% of those who are eligible.

MP CM Chouhan says the state has the highest COVID vaccination numbers

'Ab Koi Bhi Na Chhoote' was the theme for MP's 'MahaAbhiyan4'. The CM provided information on the state's vaccination rates and encouraged everyone else in the eligible population to get vaccinated. According to a health department official, the COVID-19 total infections in Madhya Pradesh increased to 7,92,504 on Monday with the addition of eight new cases, while no new deaths owing to the virus were reported in the state. He said that the death toll stood at 10,518.

The state now has 118 active cases, with a recovery count of 7,81,868. The number of tests in MP increased to 1,83,67,681 after 62,741 swab samples were evaluated during the day, according to the official statement. Meanwhile, 10,70,800 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered on Monday, out of the total of 6,21,66,885 doses given so far across the state.

India's COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 vaccination status

On Monday, India recorded 26,041 COVID cases, the third day in a row that the country has reported fewer than 30,000 cases. In the last seven days, India reported 2 lakh COVID cases, the lowest number in two quarters. India gave one crore COVID-19 vaccination dosages for the fifth time on Monday, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. According to data provided on the CoWin portal at 10:33 p.m. on Monday, 1,00,96,142 COVID-19 vaccination doses were delivered in India.

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has surpassed 86 crore people. According to the ministry, 86,93,79,970 vaccination doses have been administered to qualified beneficiaries so far. The Central Government has begun preparations for another historic milestone by administering 100 crore vaccination shots before mid-October, according to ANI. The goal is scheduled to be met between October 5 and 10. The administration intends to commemorate the achievement as well. On September 17, India set a new milestone by administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses.

"Once, we cross 100 crore vaccinations, we are planning a celebration to be held at various places across the country with Covid warriors, frontline workers and healthcare workers," sources told ANI.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: PTI / UNSPLASH)