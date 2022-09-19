MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Suspends Cop After Audio Clip Of Him Abusing Students Surfaces On Social Media

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday ordered the suspension of a senior police officer in the state after an audio clip surfaced on social media in which the latter was heard abusing polytechnic students.

In the morning, Chouhan had directed for the transfer of Jhabua Superintendent of Police Arvind Tiwari after the CM came to know that the police officer had used abusive words against students.

Tiwari was then transferred as Assistant Inspector General at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: In the meeting held today in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the CS and DGP to remove Jhabua SP with immediate effect.



(Video Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/s11nCwwqb8 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 19, 2022

After the police officer's voice in the audio clip was verified, the CM ordered his suspension.

Asked about the viral audio clip, Tiwari said a student had called him over phone following a clash between two groups of students in a polytechnic college in Jhabua.

"When the student called me over phone after the clash, I asked them if they come to study or to fight," he said.

In the audio clip, a student was heard urging Tiwari to provide security while describing a threat from another group of students. Tiwari was heard abusing the caller.

CM Chouhan said he got information that Tiwari had used abusive words against the students who called him.

"I had directed officials to transfer him in the morning," he said.

Chouhan further said he had also directed the officials to verify the voice heard in the audio clip.

"It was verified that the voice in the audio clip was of the then Jhabua SP. I can't tolerate anyone using such abusive words against children. I have decided to suspend him,” the CM said.

Image: PTI