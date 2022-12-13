MP Congress Issues Show-cause Notice To Raja Pateria Over 'kill Modi' Remark

Following Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to its leader and gave him three days to file his reply explaining why he should not be expelled from the party.

"On December 12, 2022, you used very objectionable and reprehensible words about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Congress meeting held in Panna district's Pawai. This act of yours comes under the category of gross indiscipline. Therefore, you should explain within three days why you should not be expelled from the membership of the party," the Congress' letter to Raja Pateria stated.

Raja Pateria arrested for remarks on PM Modi

A day after stirring a major controversy, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday. The Congress leader was arrested by the Panna police from his residence over his controversial remarks on the Prime Minister. This came after an FIR was registered against Pateria.

While addressing a public meeting in the Panna district on Sunday, Congress leader Raja Pateria caused a massive row when he said Modi will finish elections and create division on the basis of religion, community, and language. "Minorities, Dalits, and Tribals are in danger. If you want to save the Indian Constitution then be ready to kill Modi," he said.

Pateria's clarification

After being criticised, Pateria released a new video claiming that his comments were misrepresented as he meant PM Modi needs to be politically defeated. He claimed of being a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, saying he cannot talk about killing anyone.

"A video has emerged in which it's shown that I have said 'Kill Modi'. I would like to say, I am a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi and such a person cannot talk about killing anyone. That video has been misrepresented. What I really said was it is necessary to defeat Modi politically in order to save the country's Constitution, remove unemployment, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribals. My motive has been wrongly represented," Pateria said in his clarification video.