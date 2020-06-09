MP Congress Posts Flawed 'what About Other 32%?' Attack At CM Shivraj Chouhan; Deletes

Madhya Pradesh Congress made a flawed-at-conception attempt to attack CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday after they posted a bizarre query about the state of COVID-19 in Indore following which they were forced to delete the tweet.

The Congress party took to Twitter to direct a question at the MP CM, claiming they wanted to know what happened to the remainder of the 32% of the people out of the 64% recovered and the 4% dead as mentioned by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. A red-faced Congress party deleted the tweet shortly after posting it.

READ | Agri Ordinance Will Make Farmers Dependent On Corporates: Punjab Cong Chief

MP Congress' bizarre query

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases At 2,56,611; Malls, Religious Sites, Offices Open

'Recovery Rate In Indore At 64%'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday revealed that Indore, which is the worst-hit district in the state has a recovery rate of 64 per cent. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the situation was under control in the district adding that even amid the rise in positive cases, the recovery numbers were great.

READ | Odisha To Intensify COVID-19 Awareness Campaign

"Recovery rate in Indore is over 64 per cent now. Positive cases are being reported but more people are recovering. With the cooperation of the public, the situation here is under control now," Chouhan told news agency ANI.

According to the state health bulletin, the number of patients in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 3,749 with 27 new cases. With three more deaths, the toll in the district stood at 156, the state health bulletin said.

'Rs 50 lakh to kin of deceased Corona warriors'

The Chief Minister also met the family members of the Corona warriors in the district who had lost their lives while fighting against the deadly virus. He remarked that the state government was implementing PM Modi's insurance scheme and was proving Rs 50 lakh the dependants of the deceased.

"I met the family members of our corona warriors today. Prime Minister Modi ji had announced an insurance scheme of Rs 50 lakh, the Madhya Pradesh government had thought that in case of such an occurrence, we will provide a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the family, dependants from the family will be given jobs and there is provision for extraordinary pension as well. These families have lost their members in the service of the humanity in these troubled times," Chouhan said.

The number of coronavirus patients in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,401 on Sunday as 173 more people tested positive for the infection, state health officials said. With 13 more deaths, the number of victims in the state reached 412, they said. The total number of active cases stands at 2,658.

READ | COVID-19 Cases In Telangana Rise; 'State Govt Ready To Provide Treatment,' Says CM KCR