MP: Cop Shoots Self Dead; Forensic Team Called In For Probe

The reason behind the extreme step was not known yet, "The case will be investigated from all angles." says Sub-Divisional Officer of Police.

Press Trust Of India
An assistant sub inspector (ASI) of police allegedly shot himself dead using his service revolver in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at his residence located on a police station premises in Khaniyadhana town, some 95 km from the district headquarters, during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.

"ASI Sukal Maravi, who was living in a room in the police station campus, allegedly shot himself in the head using his service revolver," Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Sharma said.

A forensic team has been called in for spot investigation, he said.

The reason behind the extreme step was not known yet, Sharma said, adding, "The case will be investigated from all angles."

