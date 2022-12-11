MP: Country's First Infantry Museum To Be Inaugurated In Mhow On Dec 16

The country's first infantry museum will be inaugurated in Mhow cantonment in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on December 16, an Army official said.

Final preparations are underway in Mhow cantonment for the inauguration of the Infantry Research Centre and Museum, Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Tripathi told reporters on Saturday.

The museum will be inaugurated on December 16 and will be thrown open to the public from December 17, he said.

The construction of the museum has been completed and final touches are being given to the building and the surrounding garden, said Lt Col Tripathi who is posted at the facility.

The museum will showcase Infantry Corps' history from 1747 to 2020, in which the sacrifice of valour and valiant soldiers have been preserved in statues, murals and photo galleries, he said.

The first phase of the museum has been completed, while the work on the second phase is underway, he said.

The museum, housed in a three-storey building spread on two acres of land, is being built in three phases, Lt Col Tripathi said.

The history of battles of Plassey, Saragarhi, Buxar and Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 along with the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Subhash Chandra Bose etc have been preserved, he said.

The Kargil war room, being built on the second floor, will depict the stories of heroes through photographs and the Fateh Gallery. The room depicts the history of 27 regiments of the Army across the country, he said.

The construction for the research centre and museum was started in 2009 and completed in 2019, the official said.

Apart from soldiers' statues, the army men are shown engaged in the various forms of warfare through the artwork made from 3D printers to make them lively, he said.

Separate rooms have been set up to showcase the history of each regiment with an umbrella LED screen, the officials said, adding that when the screen is touched, it will display all the information related to the regiment.

According to officials, visitors will be able to book tickets online and about 100 people will be able to visit the facility in a day.

It will take at least two-and-a-half-hours to tour of this museum and visitors will be given a tour of the entire museum in groups of 40, they said.